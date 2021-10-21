APC inaugurates committees to resolve disputes arising from congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday inaugurated appeal committees to address the concerns raised by aggrieved members of the party during last weekend’s state congresses across the country.

The exercises were marred by conflicts with several factions of APC organizing parallel congresses in defiance of the party’s directive on the resolution of disputes.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, inaugurated the committees at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said the inauguration of the committees was part of the party’s internal mechanisms to ensure dissatisfied members approach the committees with their grievances

He promised that the APC would ensure its channels of communication are kept open in line with the constitution, noting that it was important for members to stay united ahead of future elections.

