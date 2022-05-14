APC inaugurates primaries screening committees

Ahead of its upcoming primary elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the inauguration of the Chairmen and Secretaries of respective Screening Committees for the House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship Aspirants of the party will be held today by 12pm.

The announcement which was made by the party’s National Organizing Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Argungu, in a statement issued Saturday morning, noted that the inauguration would take place in Abuja, while the screening exercise will commence thereafter.

