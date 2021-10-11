APC inaugurates reconciliation committee

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, on Monday inaugurated the party’s National Reconciliation Committee ahead of its national convention.

In his address at the event, Buni said the committee was set up to reconcile members who were aggrieved by the outcome of the party’s congresses.

He said members of the committee were carefully selected based on their individual track records of excellence, adding that they had served the party with a high sense of commitment and dedication.

He charged them to critically examine areas of conflict in the party’s just-concluded ward and local government congress and advance solutions to problems noticed during the processes.

The committee is headed by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu while Mr. Moses Adeyemo will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are former governors George Akume (Benue), Sullivan Chime (Enugu), Ali Saad (Jigawa), and former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Buni said: “I want to sincerely commend and appreciate you for the great sacrifices you made to the process of rebuilding the party.

“The much-anticipated congresses have commenced and progressed with significant successes.

“We have also constituted mechanisms such as the appeal committees to address complaints arising from the conduct of the congresses.

“Your report on the resolution of these discrepancies will indicate our readiness as a united and strong family for the national convention. Your assignment, therefore, has great impact and influence on the convention.”

He enjoined members of the committee to remain resolute and dedicated to their assignment with a spirit of teamwork.

The chairman urged them to take the interest of the party above personal and selfish interests for APC to remain strong and united as Nigeria’s leading political party.

