APC inherited corruption, trying its best to fight it, ex-Gov Yuguda claims

Former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has slammed Nigerians who branded the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as unconcerned about the crises rocking the country.

Yuguda made the claim while appearing on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Monday.

The APC chieftain said the manifold crises in the country, including corruption, were inherited.

The former Aviation Minister hinted at an alleged monumental corruption by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling for concerted efforts towards dealing with the scourge in the country.

He said: “Corruption is an inherited problem and it is getting worse whether we like it or not until Nigerians come to the reality that corruption is killing us and it will kill us finally. Everybody is corrupt, I’m afraid.

“The government has not failed because that was what was inherited. I was part of the previous government and I have seen corruption.

“This government came with the intention of fighting corruption headlong but we don’t know the kind of landmines that were placed on their way to be disabled.

“So, If they failed in addressing it, it is a question of we tried and we failed. But corruption in Nigeria, I am assuring you is the problem and if we don’t address it, it will end up ending Nigeria.”

