Politics
APC inherited corruption, trying its best to fight it, ex-Gov Yuguda claims
Former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has slammed Nigerians who branded the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as unconcerned about the crises rocking the country.
Yuguda made the claim while appearing on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Monday.
The APC chieftain said the manifold crises in the country, including corruption, were inherited.
The former Aviation Minister hinted at an alleged monumental corruption by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling for concerted efforts towards dealing with the scourge in the country.
Read also:Court stops Bauchi govt from prosecuting ex-govs Yuguda, Mohammed for alleged N321.5bn fraud
He said: “Corruption is an inherited problem and it is getting worse whether we like it or not until Nigerians come to the reality that corruption is killing us and it will kill us finally. Everybody is corrupt, I’m afraid.
“The government has not failed because that was what was inherited. I was part of the previous government and I have seen corruption.
“This government came with the intention of fighting corruption headlong but we don’t know the kind of landmines that were placed on their way to be disabled.
“So, If they failed in addressing it, it is a question of we tried and we failed. But corruption in Nigeria, I am assuring you is the problem and if we don’t address it, it will end up ending Nigeria.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...