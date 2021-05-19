‘APC insensitive to plight of Nigerians,’ PDP governors knock party for rejecting Ibadan meeting | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘APC insensitive to plight of Nigerians,’ PDP governors knock party for rejecting Ibadan meeting
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Wednesday knocked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (PDP) over the party’s criticism of their resolutions on major national issues in the country.
The governors, who met on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State demanded the devolution of power to the states.
They also declared their support for the ban on open grazing by Southern Governors’ Forum.
But the APC in a statement issued by the Secretary of its Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, described the governors’ meeting as a political jamboree.
The party claimed the governors abandoned critical national issues and resorted to name-calling at the meeting.
However, the governors, who reacted to the APC criticism in a statement signed by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, C.I.D. Maduabum, said the party’s response to the meeting was insensitive to suffering Nigerians.
They expressed disappointment that the APC allowed an unelected individual to use its platform to attempt to rubbish efforts at finding lasting solutions to the security and economic challenges facing the nation.
READ ASLO: Buhari’s govt lacks capacity to govern – PDP governors
The statement read: “The attention of the PDP Governors Forum, PDP-GF, has been drawn to a statement credited to the Secretary of the illegal APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, while reacting to the patriotic positions of the Forum at its Ibadan meeting.
“He was quoted as saying that the Ibadan meeting of the PDP-GF was a mere political jamboree and its outcome a waste of time, with no substance.
“He further claimed that Buhari’s government has done a visible job in upgrading the country’s security architecture, governance, electoral reforms, and addressing perennial farmers and herders clashes.
“It is most disheartening that an officer of an illegal, unelected, and unlawful APC contraption is living in a fancy world. If one may ask, where did President Buhari do electoral reforms in the last six years other than vetoeing two bills sent to him by the eighth NASS on Electoral reforms?.
“How has the country’s security architecture been improved by President Buhari other than in the imagination of Sen. Akpanudodehe? Is he really serious that security has improved under Buhari? What concrete measures has APC government taken to curb herders /farmers clashes other than inciting and ridiculous statements regularly dished out from two presidential aides on behalf of the so-called Presidency.
“Is he (Akpanudoedehe) not aware that issues of restructuring, devolution of powers, state policing proposals and ranching, have been endorsed by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum ( With 21 APC Governors), Northern Governors Forum (with 13 APC Governors) Southern Governors Forum (with 7 APC Governors,); Arewa Consultative Forum and even the El Rufai Committee?.
“Perhaps, because the Caretaker Committee is not elected and consequently, devoid of any democratic mandate, as required by the Nigerian Constitution, they seem to be insensitive to the feeling and suffering of Nigerians under APC misrule especially the insecurity and economic challenges facing the nation?”
