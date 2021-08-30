Politics
APC is no different from a terrorist organization –Deji Adeyanju
Popular activist and staunch government critic, Deji Adeyanju, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a terrorist organization as it has continued to pamper and show empathy to known terrorists.
Adeyanju took to his Twitter on Monday to criticize the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the ruling party over its management of the country’s numerous problems, especially in the area of security.
“To those saying APC & PDP are the same, why not let us try another #BringBackOurGirls under Buhari if soldiers will not kill everyone at Unity Fountain like they did at Lekki Tollgate.
“Yes, PDP is beyond useless but APC is a terrorist organization. PDP are saints compared to APC.
“After all, we have witnessed more than 60 abductions like Chibok under Buhari, why is everyone afraid to give him the kind of treatment we all gave GEJ?
“All of a sudden, everyone love their lives under Buhari. Nobody is patriotic anymore, including journalists.
“Was this how we were pampering GEJ? No Govt since 1999 has been this useless and evil, yet everyone is afraid to oppose the Govt.”, he tweeted.
