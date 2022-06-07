Politics
APC Jigawa zonal chairman slumps, dies
The Zonal Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Alhaji Isa Burji, slumped and died at a hotel in Abuja on Tuesday.
The Chairman of APC Jigawa East, Alhaji Abdullahi Ango, disclosed this to journalists at the Eagle Square venue of the APC Special National Convention.
Ango said the deceased died at 3.30 p.m., on Tuesday, a few hours before the commencement of the convention.
He described the death as sudden, adding that the deceased had his lunch and had performed his afternoon prayers before he passed away.
READ ALSO: APC screening panel clears Jigawa gov, Badaru Abubakar, for presidential primary
Ango said: “He had no known history of any ailment. He just slumped and died instantly.”
He also dismissed reports that said the deceased died at Eagle Square.
Burji was the leader of the Jigawa delegation to the convention before his death.
