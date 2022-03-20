APC lacks coordination, incompetent to rule Nigeria— Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) was enmeshed in crisis and cannot effectively manage the country’s affairs.

Saraki, who stated this at a meeting with Governors Bala Muhammed (Bauchi) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), noted that the current crisis rocking APC showed that the party was unprepared for the task of managing the country.

He said: “We agreed that our country is in a very dicey situation and that we should work together to provide good leadership. We believe that the ruling party which is so embroiled in crisis and is unable manage its affairs, can’t effectively administer the country.

“Therefore, going forward, Nigerians are eagerly looking towards the PDP to bail out the country. We believe this is the time to place the interest of millions of Nigerians above personal interest.”

Saraki stressed that although the trio had shown interest in the presidency, they would work together to arrive at meaningful consensus that would benefit Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Saraki mulls consensus arrangement with Tambuwal, Mohammed ahead of PDP presidential primary

“Even though each of us has indicated an interest in becoming the next president of Nigeria, the three of us have resolved to reach a consensus among us, as a first step, and then hold further discussions with others within the party.

“We will continue to update party members and the public on further development as we hold more meetings. This is a process that we are determined to follow to a successful conclusion. We will continue to give hope to our people and work in the interest of our dear country,” the ex-Senate President added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now