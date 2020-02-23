APC leaders unanimously picked Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday the emergence of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President was a collective decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.

Buhari stated this at a Thanksgiving Service put together by Omo-Agege to celebrate his re-election to the upper legislative chamber and held at the Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church in Warri, Delta State.

The President, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, described the Deputy Senate President as a good team player.

He said: “Ovie as I call him is a very brilliant young man. He comes with a lot of courage. Omo-Agege and the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawal, were the unanimous choice of the leadership of the APC.”

The President congratulated the senator on his victory at the general elections and his emergence as the Deputy Senate President.

The church service was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Mohammed Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

Others were the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of Solid Minerals, George Akume and the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, (SAN), principal officers of the National Assembly, and traditional rulers in the state, among others.

In his address, an elated Omo-Agege urged Urhobo nation to help him thank President Buhari, Osibanjo, Lawal and the other Senators for his elevation as deputy Senate president.

