APC-led govt filled with terrorist apologists —PDP

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDp) has responded to the escalating insecurity in the country which had witnessed terrorist attacks on train commuters and the Armed Forces, both in Kaduna State, within the past fortnight.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP made these assertions on Thursday during a live interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to him, the Federal Government led by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is riddled with terrorist apologists which has made the fight against the scourge an unwinnable one, endangering Nigerians in the process.

Ologunagba also cited the claims of the late Obadiah Mailafia that a Northern Governor is a commander of Boko Haram and that insurgents would soon start urban killings and attacking southern parts of the country.

“They told us that a prominent elected politician in the North is the commander of Boko Haram in Nigeria. Boko Haram and the bandits are one and the same. During this lock-down their planes were moving up and down as if there was no lock-down,” Mailafia had alleged during an interview in 2021.

READ ALAO: ‘Ignore distractions and focus on 2023 elections,’ Buhari charges APC members

Mailafia died of COVID-19 complications in September 19, 2021.

In his statement, Ologunagba said, “At some point, we must have state police in this country because security is a local issue which must be coordinated. The problem is that within the APC, there are terrorist apologists as alleged by the late Mailafia.

“We are determined to bring the people together because they need to feel secure. Yes, the PDP made mistakes but we are ready to take advice unlike the APC who is arrogant.

“This situation is further worsened by the APC spokespersons who reel out nonexistent statistics. Under the PDP, Government officials were tried and jailed unlike this current administration.

“The APC has become hopelessly irredeemable especially considering the propaganda being churned out by its spokespersons. Everyday, Nigerians are being put in body bags due to the insecurity and until we have the best foot forward irrespective of your region, the country will not make any headway.”

Ologunagba also slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the seeds of division in the country with his comment when he won the presidential election in his first tenure.

In 2015, President Buhari had allegedly said, “constituencies that gave me 97% cannot in all honesty be treated equally, on some issues, with constituencies that gave me 5%. I think these are political realities, while certainly there will be justice for everybody; everybody will get his constitutional rights, but while the party in constituencies that by their sheer hard work they made sure that they got their people to vote and to ensure their votes count, they must feel that the government has appreciated the effort they put in putting the government in place. I see this as really fair.”

In his statement, Ologunagba said, “The APC started the division; remember President Buhari’s comment of 97-5 percent, promoting ethnicism in his appointment.

“Majority of the security chiefs are from the North-West yet, it is the hub of terrorism. The issue for the PDP is the unity of Nigeria. Nigerians need to compare our situation to where we are six years ago ahead of the 2023 elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now