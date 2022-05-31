APC lists Okorocha for screening despite court appearance

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has listed embattled former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for its presidential primary screening today despite his scheduled appearance at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in continuation of his N2.9 billion fraud case.

Although Okorocha is currently remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), after Justice Inyang Ekwo had refused to grant him bail on Monday with the bail hearing slated for Tuesday, the party has slated him for screening on the same day.

Also listed for the screening on the second day of the APC Special Convention include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Read also: Okorocha knows fate today as court hears bail application

Others scheduled to appear before the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led screening committee today include former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Mr Tein Jack-Rich, and Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu.

The party had commenced its screening on Monday when the likes of former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Yerima, among others, were screened.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now