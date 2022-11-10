Politics
APC lucky to have Tinubu as presidential candidate – Buhari
President Muhammed Buhari said on Wednesday the All Progressive Congress (APC) was lucky to have the former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as its presidential candidate in the 2023 election.
Buhari stated this during an interview with journalists after a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London.
The president expressed optimism that Tinubu would win next year’s election, citing his popularity in the country.
He said: “What are the chances of my party not winning the election? We are going to win the election.
“Tinubu, the presidential candidate, is a well-known politician in the country. He was a two-term governor of Lagos State, the most resourceful and most visited state in Nigeria. So, I think the party was lucky to get him to be the candidate.”
READ ALSO: Nigerians don’t value Buhari’s achievements – Tinubu
Buhari noted that his meeting with King Charles focused on Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom.
The president said King Charles III expressed greater interest in Nigeria during their meeting.
President Buhari added: “He is interested very much in Nigeria, maybe because of Nigeria’s relationship with Britain for long and our economic strength. I think we are still of great attachment to them.
“He speaks very well of Nigeria and wants the relationship to continue and if possible improve.”
