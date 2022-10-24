APC manifesto: Keyamo tackles Dele Momodu for undertaking ‘hatchet job’ for Atiku

The Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, berated the Publisher of the Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, over his criticism of the party’s 2023 campaign document.

Momodu, who is the Director of Strategic Communications for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, had on Sunday accused the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of repackaging the 1993 campaign document of the late billionaire businessman, Chief MKO Abiola.

He described the 80-page policy document unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari last Friday as a plagiarised version of Abiola’s “Hope ‘93” manifesto.

However, in a statement issued in Abuja, Keyamo accused the one-time presidential aspirant of carrying out a cheap hatchet job to impress his “new paymasters.”

The statement read: “The PDP’s attempt to pooh-pooh our Action Plan only ended up as nothing but a joke. Even more pathetic and disastrous is the situation Chief Momodu has found himself in today. That is, having to stage a complete somersault in a cheap hatchet job against our highly revered candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, simply because he needed to impress his new paymasters.

“Let us remind the turncoat, Dele Momodu of what he said about the same Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu only on October 26, 2019, in a column published in Thisday newspaper entitled: “Bola Tinubu And His Date With Destiny In 2023.

“The quality of his recent write-up is a testament that his team is not made up of experts in governance and policy formulation. He must have gathered his team of photographers and video editors to read through a document that is far beyond their tabloid-centered minds.

“One would have expected Dele Momodu to make clear comparative analyses between the ‘Hope 93’ campaign document of MKO Abiola and the Renewed Hope document of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He goofed miserably. He was just huffing and puffing without substance. A write-up that was intended to be a critique of a document on its supposed lack of details ended up itself as an empty shell.

“We are surprised that Dele Momodu could ask what our candidate is known for. Since he has asked either out of self-denial or selective amnesia, we will answer him with his exact words from the past.

“What is obvious is that even the hirelings of the PDP like Momodu are clear believers in Asiwaju’s ability and capacity to deliver on his promises but have decided to play politics this time around.”

