APC may zone presidential ticket to South East in 2023 – Party chieftain | Ripples Nigeria

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely zone the party’s presidential ticket to the South-East in 2023.

Okechukwu, who disclosed this at the APC expanded caucus meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, said the zoning of the presidential ticket to the South East was to enshrine equity, justice and good conscience among members.

The meeting was attended by party leaders across the 260 wards in the state.

The VON chief expressed optimism that an Igbo president would bring his entrepreneurial ability to transform the country’s economy.

Okechukwu commended the APC chairman in the state for his efforts in uniting the party and bringing back aggrieved members to the party.

He said: “At home I want you to embrace the agricultural project of the Federal Government as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agro-revolution.

“The federal government will provide the necessary incentives like seedlings, fertiliser, tractors as well as agro-processing centres.”

