APC meets Ambode’s supporters, other aggrieved members in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Monday urged its members to work collectively for the progress of the party in the state.

The APC Vice-Chairman in Lagos East Senatorial District, Chief Kaoli Olusanya, made the call at a meeting with supporters of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and other aggrieved members in the state.

At the meeting held in the Somolu area of the state, Olusanya said the peaceful resolution of disputes was very important as the party prepares for various elections in the state.

He said: “It is important that all members of the party should come together and work collectively for the progress of our party.

“Yes, some people may feel aggrieved, but we will continue to talk to them so that we can resolve those issues.

“The Ambode Movement Support Group and other aggrieved members are still members of our party; they have not defected to other parties.

“So, all they need is recognition; all they need is integration; all they need is for their grievances to be listened to, and that is what we are doing here today.

“It is necessary to do this as a political party so that our fortunes will be brighter. Everyone has an area of influence; they too have contributions to make.

“Ambode has his followers, we have to talk to them with the hope that together we can move ahead with a unity of purpose.”

