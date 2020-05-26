APC members reject appointment of Buhari’s critic as minister’s spokesman

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected the alleged appointment of writer, Toni Kan, as the spokesperson to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Reports said the minister has appointed Kan, a critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, as her media aide.

However, this development has not gone down well with some APC members who claimed the writer has strong ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But Kan has denied his alleged loyalty to the PDP.

He replied his critics on his Twitter handle – @tonikan 11 – saying he is a Nigerian and eminently qualified to serve the country.

He said: “Where is the proof of the PDP membership? I’m a Nigerian and I’m eminently qualified to serve. #whoisafraidoftonikan.”

