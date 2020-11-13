APC members too ashamed to think of leaving, Gov. Wike mocks opposition

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has mocked members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying they are too ashamed to think of decamping to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because they have failed Nigerians.

Wike who was speaking while receiving APC defectors to the PDP on Thursday, November 12, at the state PDP secretariat, said most “APC members have remained in the party due to shame of openly admitting failure.”

The defectors included ex-Director of Finance, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Henry Ogiri, Lolo Ibieneye, an APC stalwart in Asari Toru local government area, ex-APC Zonal Administrative Officer, Gloria Boma, and Hassan Douglas, a one-time APC chairman in Okrika local government area.

“Let us see ourselves as one, we should not divide ourselves as people that came back yesterday,” Wike appealed to PDP loyalists in the state, while asking them to embrace the decampees as they have seen the light and have retraced their steps.

“Some people came to say if you give us your votes, the East-West road would be done but has the road been done by the ones who promised to do it? You can see that the PDP is developing Rivers State and we will do more,” he added.

