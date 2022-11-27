APC misrule opened door for Adeleke to win in Osun —Ex-gov Oyinlola

Former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has attributed the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the election to the misrule of the All Progressives Congress-led government in the state.

Senator Adeleke Ademola had defeated former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola with a total of 403,371 votes in the gubernatorial election held in July

He was officially sworn in as the new Osun State Governor in the early hours of Sunday.

Oyinlola, who addressed newsmen during the inauguration at Osogbo City Stadium on Sunday, noted that the people of the state had realized that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could serve them better.

He wished Adeleke a successful tenure and urged people of the state to support the Governor.

He said; “I will want to first of all thank God for being so merciful to the people of Osun State. I think people of the state have experienced different types of administrations and I know for sure it was because they realised which one served them better, that is why they decided to have the PDP back on the throne.

“It is a thing of joy and I want to say on behalf of the governor that we will not disappoint the aspirations of the people of Osun.

“We will give him all that is necessary for him to succeed as the governor of Osun State.”

