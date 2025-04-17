APC mocks Makinde’s presidential ambition, predicts defeat for PDP in 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has taken a swipe at Governor Seyi Makinde, describing his potential bid for the presidency in 2027 as a political miscalculation that could spell disaster for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party’s reaction comes on the heels of Governor Makinde’s appearance on Channels Television on Tuesday, where he expressed confidence in his ability to lead Nigeria if given the chance.

“I don’t have any doubt that I have the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land, and I have what it takes,” Makinde said during the interview. “But is it what I want to do right now? Is it what Nigerians are asking for? Is it what my party will say we should do? I don’t know. We still have a long time to go.”

While the governor attempted to temper expectations by noting that the decision would depend on broader party consensus and public sentiment, his comments sparked immediate criticism from the opposition in his home state.

Speaking to The PUNCH on Wednesday, the Publicity Secretary of the Oyo State APC, Mr. Olawale Shadare, mocked the idea of a Makinde candidacy, calling it an indication of the PDP’s internal disarray.

“It is a pity that the same PDP, which ruled our dear country for 16 years, has now become a tool of comedy in the hands of some kinds of people,” Shadare said. “We encourage him to go all out and secure the presidential ticket of the PDP for the next general election.”

Shadare argued that a Makinde candidacy would only hasten the decline of the opposition party, suggesting it would be akin to preparing the PDP for “final burial.”

“We do not wish the PDP dead, but if they choose to bury the umbrella party by putting its destiny in the hands of people like Governor Seyi Makinde, good luck to them,” he added.

