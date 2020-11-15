APC mocks PDP for alleged failure to pay staff entitlements

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as shocking that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “can no longer pay entitlements of staff of it’s national secretariat as at when due.”

The ruling party, therefore, called on the opposition PDP, to close “shop” if it can no longer pay staff entitlements.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Yekini Nabena, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC.

The statement read in part, “The APC is shocked that the PDP can no longer pay entitlements of it’s National Secretariat staff as at when due despite billions of Naira generated from the sales of nomination forms during the 2019 general elections.

“Nigerians should thank their stars that the PDP is no longer in power at centre in times like this.

READ ALSO: ‘Bandits’ in APC responsible for confusion, insensitivity, failure in governance —PDP

“Our current intervention is in respect of some Nigerians working at the National Secretariat of the PDP but got sacked recently and illegally by the party.

“The number of staff sacked amounts to 50% The sacked staff have already dragged the PDP to the National Industrial Court in the suit no. NIC/ABJ/260/2020. It will amount to wickedness and lack of empathy for the dying PDP to continue to deny its staff what legally belongs to them

hence PDP should rather close shop, bearing in mind the popular saying that ‘the labourers deserve their wages’.

“It is more shocking that the PDP national secretariat could also resort to threats against its own staff who had diligently worked for the party, get sacked illegally and also deny them what is due to them. Where is the empathy, PDP?

“We are reliably informed that for three years since the PDP lost power at the centre, staff of it’s national secretariat have also not been paid their Housing Allowances, leading to over 50% of them entrapped in litigations with their various landlords, over 20% have their properties thrown out of their living apartments following which some of them resorted to sleeping in the churches and or squatting with friends and relatives.

“Some have even sent their family members back to their villages.”

Join the conversation

Opinions