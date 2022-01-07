APC move to reconcile Abiodun, Amosun ends in stalemate

The move by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reconcile the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, ended in a stalemate on Friday.

The duo met separately with the APC Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday.

Amosun and Abiodun have been at a loggerhead after the party’s state congress held on October 16, 2021.

Two factions loyal to the two men held two parallel congresses in 236 wards in Ogun and produced two separate executive committees thereby throwing the state chapter of the party into a crisis.

In a bid to resolve the dispute ahead of the 2023 general elections, the party’s National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee set up an eight-man committee to meet the two leaders in Ogun State.

After meeting the governor at the state’s presidential lodge, the committee proceeded to another part of Abeokuta to meet Amosun.

Adamu, who addressed journalists after the meeting with the two men, said the meeting ended in a deadlock.

READ ALSO: Amosun an impostor, his faction’s congress in Ogun a charade – APC

Asked if there is a sharing formula to appease Abiodun and Amosun, he said: “There is no sharing formula.”

He, however, added that the committee now has a clear understanding of the cause of the feud between the two APC chieftains.

Adamu said: “What to take home in the name of God and most sincerely is that we got here around 11:00 a.m., we have been to the Government House to greet His Excellency and to announce formally that we are in Ogun State on the mandate of our committee.

“It is a practice we have adopted to always talk first so that we can have the cracks of the issues raised, something to explain to us what was raised in their petition. We have just accomplished that.”

He expressed optimism that the party would resolve the crisis.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now