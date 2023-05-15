APC move to reconcile Tinubu, Bode George fails

An attempt by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reconcile a former deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George, and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu has has failed.

This was after some members of the Governance Advisory Council in Lagos State moved to get George to visit Tinubu in efforts to reconcile both men.

George a prominent Lagos State politician and former military governor has always expressed opposition to Tinubu even as governor of the state.

Read Also: Bode George blames Ayu over refusal to ‘moderate’ in-fighting within PDP as crisis escalates

George who spoke on Sunday during the visit, gave reasons behind his refusal to reconcile with the president-elect, even as the group urged him to support and collaborate with Tinubu as he assumes office on May 29.

The head of the Governance Advisory Council in Lagos State, Tajudeen Olusi, was among the members of the APC delegation, which was led by Retired Justice Isola Olorunmibe.

George, a fervent opponent of President-elect Bola Tinubu, claimed that he was unable to refuse their request for a meeting since he respected Olorunmibe.

He said, “They were led by Papa Olorunmibe, a 94-year-old man. In Yoruba land, such a man cannot say he wants to come to my house and I will say no. It’s not done in my culture. There were other elders from the PDP.”

George said he, however, turned down the request to visit Tinubu, saying he couldn’t do such because his party was in court challenging the President-elect’s victory at the February 18 presidential election.

He said, “First of all, they came to apologise for whatever they had done in the past, and I said I have moved on and have nothing against his person. We may disagree on policies but we must not be disagreeable.

“Secondly, they wanted me to pay him a courtesy call. I was like, what are you talking about? I am the man representing South-West in the national confines of our party and I’m a life BoT member. So, how do I add that together? We are still in court, how do I now say I want to go and greet him? Greet him for what? What will my party and my people think about me?

“Once we finish at the court, then we’ll know what to do. The PDP members and I present were very clear in our mind that going to him now will be a bit suicidal. I’m still an irridentist PDP man.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now