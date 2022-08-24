APC MUSLIM-MUSLIM TICKET: Dogara, Babachir take opposition to IBB, Abdusalami

The Tinubu-Shettima Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to generate reactions in the nation’s political space.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara and immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal continued their consultations with key national and political leaders on their opposition to the Muslim-Muslim Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket of the APC.

A competent source close to the duo told journalists in Bauchi that the two leading opposers to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket within the APC fold, accompanied by a former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba met separately with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida in his Hilltop residence as well as the former Head of State, General Abdusalami Abubakar in Minna.

The source said that though the meeting was held on Monday behind closed doors, the details just emerged that they were in Minna to felicitate with IBB on the occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary and also to consult with him on their stance on the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The politicians had recently convened a submit of APC Northern Christian Forum in Abuja where representatives and delegates from the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory vehemently rejected the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

An inside source said that Babachir, Dogara and other Northern Christian leaders in the APC, “are consulting ahead before they can take decision on which of the Presidential candidates they will adopt and support ahead of the 2023 general elections” .

The source however stressed that, “The choice is now between Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.”

By Yemi Kanji

