Politics
APC names national secretariat after Buhari
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee on Friday renamed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja after President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Chairman of the committee, Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this when he led the committee members to present a progress report to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Mala Buni was accompanied on the trip to the State House by Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide, Mrs. Stella Okotete, Dr. James Lulu, Chief David Lyon, Abba Ali, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Barr. Ismail Ahmed and the committee’s National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.
He said: “I also have the honour to inform you that in recognition of the untiring leadership role you have provided to our great party and the nation, and the democratic legacy you have put in place, the CECPC has decided to name the National Secretariat of the party after you. The secretariat will henceforth be known as ‘BUHARI HOUSE.”
