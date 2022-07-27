APC names new Senate leader, after Abdullahi dumped party

Senator Abdullahi Gobir, who represents Sokoto East, was on Wednesday announced as new Senate Leader by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was stated in a letter written by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the APC, which Senator Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, read during plenary.

Gobir took over from Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), after resigning from his post as Senate Leader due to his defection from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

More details to follow

