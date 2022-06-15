APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, upbeat on party’s chances in 2023

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, declared on Wednesday that the party would win the 2023 general elections.

Adamu, who made the call when he hosted the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska, in Abuja, that the APC would not relent in the mission to advance democracy in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday, reaffirmed his commitment to free, and fair elections in 2023.

Adamu said: “With the massive support the party enjoyed from over 43 million Nigerians, there is no way the party will lose the 2023 elections.

“The APC was conscious of the effects of developments in Nigeria on other African countries and we are prepared to conduct ourselves at the next elections according to international best practices.

“Nigeria is a developing democratic nation and lessons are being learnt in electoral processes. But the APC will continue to do everything to advance democratic practice in Nigeria.”

