APC National Chairman, Adamu, orders withdrawal of all court cases

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all pending court cases involving the party.

Before the National Convention of the party which brought him in, the former Caretaker Chairman of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, had instructed lawyers representing the party to appeal court judgments challenging the conduct various congresses by the caretaker committee.

But in moving against some of the decisions of the Buni led committee, Adamu, in a letter signed by the Head, Legal Services of the APC, dated April 6, and addressed to the party’s lawyers, directed that all cases appealed by Buni’s committee be immediately withdrawn from the courts.

A particular case in point was that of a Federal High Court recognising the Akwa Ibom State faction of the APC led by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, against that of former Secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe

Part of the letter titled, ‘Notice of Withdrawal of Instruction’, reads:

“I have the instruction of the national legal adviser to convey the decision of the leadership of the party to obey the judgment in respect of the above captioned suit having been served with the same.

“I have further instructions of the national legal adviser to request that you withdraw all the processes filed on behalf of the party and H.E. Mai Mala Buni, the erstwhile national chairman of the CECPC, at the Court of Appeal.”

