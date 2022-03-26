APC National Convention: Six chairmanship aspirants step down for Abdullahi Adamu

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention kicks off today at the Eagles Square in Abuja, six candidates for the chairmanship position of the ruling party have withdrawn their candidacy, paving the way for former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu, who has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari as the consensus candidate.

The six erstwhile frontline candidates who withdrew from the race include former Nasarawa Governor, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, former Governor of Benue State, Sen. George Akume, former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, Sen. Sani Mohammed, Comrade Etsu Mohammed, and Turaki Salifu Mustapha.

A letter addressed to the Chairman of the APC Election Sub Committee, dated March 25, and signed by Akume on behalf of the six former candidates, said they decided to agree to having a consensus candidate in accordance with the plea of Buhari for them to withdraw and support Adamu.

Also confirming the development, Al-Makura, in a statement issued on his behalf by his spokesman, Danjuma Joseph, on Saturday, said he has now decided to give his backing to Adamu in the interest of the party.

