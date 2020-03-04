APC National Vice-Chairman welcomes Oshiomhole’s suspension

National Vice Chairman (North-East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mustapha, has backed the decision of a court to suspend his party’s chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He.told reporters that following the court injunction, Oshiomhole was in no position to issue any instruction as doing so would be “illegal, null and void”.

He said he was responding to an information that Oshiomhole allegedly instructed the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, to issue a statement announcing Waziri Bulama as acting National Secretary.

Mustapha said, “Immediately the court injunction was given, the national chairman has called the party’s chief press secretary (National Publicity Secretary) to issue a statement to the press that Waziri Bulama is the (acting) National Secretary to the Party.

“I believe you are aware of the meeting held about a month ago on that matter, which ended without a decision. Since then there has not been a decision as to the replacement of the secretary.

“The chairman is about to create more chaos within the party as he gave the order.

“The public should know that any decision that Oshiomhole makes henceforth is an illegal decision and will not hold.

“We will keep our fingers crossed until the court decides. I am saying this so that there can be no two acting National Secretaries and there can be no affirmation from a national chairman that has been suspended.”

Oshiomhole’s suspension followed an action instituted by one Olawale Afolabi, a self-acclaimed party member, who went to court to stop Oshiomhole from performing the functions of the national chairman.

According to him, Oshiomhole ceased to be the APC National Chairman from the day he was suspended by the Edo State chapter of the party.

Oshiomhole has since announced his decision to file a stay of execution on the order which he says keeps him in his position until a court determines the matter.

