APC National Welfare Secretary, Friday Nwosu, dies in Abuja

The National Welfare Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday Nwosu, is dead.

Nwosu died in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Abuja on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Abia State before he joined the APC.

The party confirmed Nwosu’s death on his Twitter handle on Thursday night.

READ ALSO: Two APC supporters reportedly die in Ebonyi auto crash

It wrote: “Words are not enough to describe the monumental loss brought by the passing of the Party’s National Welfare Secretary, Sir Friday Nwanozie Nwosu on the APC family. May his soul rest in peace.

RIP SIR F.N. NWOSU Words are not enough to describe the monumental loss brought by the passing of the Party's National Welfare Secretary, Sir Friday Nwanozie Nwosu on the APC family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vagwzdv0UL — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) March 9, 2023

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now