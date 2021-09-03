Politics
APC nat’l chairman, Buni, says Delta court order did not refer to him
National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Mai Mala Buni has stated that the order of a Delta State High Court in Asaba, which restrained an APC chairman from acting in that capacity, did not refer to him.
According to Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe State, the Court’s order was directed at the Delta state Caretaker Chairman, and not him, Buni.
He spoke on Thursday via a statement issued by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, on Thursday in Abuja.
More to come…
