APC NEC meeting forces Osinbajo to postpone National Economic Council meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday postponed the virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) earlier slated for Thursday.

The NEC comprise of 36 state governors and a few ministers whose responsibilities have to with the management of the country’s economy.

The NEC meeting postponement follows confirmation of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Secretary of NEC, Olusola Idowu, announced the postponement of the meeting in a memo titled: “Notice of postponement of the 105th (5th in 2020) meeting of the National Economic Council,” and addressed to all the state governors.

READ ALSO: PGF DG rallies support for President Buhari’s reconciliatory efforts in APC

The memo read: “The chairman of council, his Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has directed that the NEC virtual meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020 be postponed.

“A new date for the meeting will be communicated to you. Any inconvenience this postponement might have caused is highly regrettable.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my best regards.”

Join the conversation

Opinions