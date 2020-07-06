APC NEC members form new Intergity Group

Some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have formed a new group called APC NEC – Integrity Group.

In a letter made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the group said it had appointed Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu as its Chairman and David Okumba to serve as Secretary.

According to the letter, the essence of forming the group was to further sustain the repositioning efforts of the Caretaker Committee of the party and to keep the Non-National Working Committee of National Executive Committee (Non-NWC NEC) of the APC moving.

Read also: Stop lying, the whole world saw APC NEC meeting held at the State House, PDP counters Presidency

The Group also assured the Caretaker committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni of its support and readiness to work with the Caretaker Committee, in order to restore the party to its leading status.

It also commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and expressed optimism that the Caretaker Committee will engender genuine reconciliation and peace in the party.

The group described the emergence of Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor, the chair of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee as a well thought out move.

The executive committee of the group as conveyed to the caretaker committee include, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu – North West (Chairman), Dr. Mrs. Racheal Akpabio – South South (Deputy Chairman), David Okumgba – South-South (Secretary), Abubakar A. Musa – North East (Asst. Secretary), Lawal Kolade – South West (Treasurer), Terver Aginde – North Central (Organization/Mobilization), Hon. Muhammed S. Ibrahim – North West (Publicity/Strategic Communication) and Barr. Tanko Zakari – North Central (Legal Adviser).

Others included are; Muhammad Azare – North East (Welfare), Nduka Anyanwu – South East (Auditor), Bolaji Repete Hafeez – South West (Dep. Publicity/Strategic Communications), Hon. Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu – South East (Deputy Treasurer) and Abubakar Ajiya – North East (Coordinator) while is to serve as Abdulmunaf Muh’d – North West (Coordinator, John Uwaedu – South East (Coordinator), Adie Ferdinand Atsu – South South (Coordinator) and Jock Alamba – North Central (Coordinator).

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions