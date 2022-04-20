APC NEC resolves to vest its powers on NWC for next 90 days

The All Progressives Congress’s (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has decided to delegate its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) for the next three months.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, proposed the resolution, which was seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, and other party members attended the meeting.

The President presided over the NEC’s 11th meeting.

Senator Lawan pledged his dedication and support to the party, claiming that insecurity in Nigeria had grown over time and is not being addressed by the current administration.

Also speaking to the committee, the party’s National Chairman stated that this was the first meeting the National Working Committee would have with the NEC and that it would begin the process by uniting disgruntled members and discussing on upcoming elections.

Adamu also urged members to demonstrate exemplary behaviour, claiming that the party’s core problem was an ego-fueled catastrophe.

The National Chairman called for an end to the current squabbles within the party, claiming that there was no need for the rivalry.

