APC new chairman, Adamu a team builder – Tinubu

The former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Monday congratulated the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and described him as a team builder.

Adamu emerged the APC chairman at the party’s national convention held last Saturday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by his media office, the APC national leader stressed that the former Nasarawa State governor would be a great asset to the party.

He charged the new party leadership to work for the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for his leadership. Deserving citations are members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for carrying out the vital assignment of planning and conducting the March 26 National Convention.

“We acknowledge the calibre of men and women elected to the leadership positions of the party as pledged. We encourage them to work in unity toward our common purpose. In this way, victory for the party and excellent governance for the Nigerian people shall be assured.

“Congratulations to the new National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulahi Adamu, who like me is a team builder and former governor. He also is an experienced administrator and able statesman.

“I applaud every member of the new leadership and wish them well in their assignments.

“The new leadership and party members must work together in common purpose with a commitment to ensure another resounding victory at all levels for the APC in 2023.

“The future stability, progress, and prosperity of Nigeria depends substantially on the democratic commitment and efficacy of the APC.

“We must all come together to ensure the party keeps faith with its promise to the Nigeria people by creating a more prosperous, secure and just society for all.”

