APC not a democratic party but a private company —Bode George

September 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a private company, which can hire and fire at the whims and caprices of the emperor.

Bode George who was speaking on Tuesday when he hosted candidates of the party for the October 31 by-elections for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 constituency, said that the APC is not a democratic party.

“Nigerians should know that APC is not a democratic party but a private company, which can hire and fire at the whims and caprices of the emperor,” he said.

The PDP leader also advised INEC to urgently review its electoral process which, he said, was outdated, and gave room for manipulation of election results by greedy politicians.

READ ALSO: Yes, ‘I’m not a fan of Obaseki’, but Pa Bode George misread my Edo guber comments

This came after Bode George frowned at comments made by former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, that Governor Godwin Obaseki will lose the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Fayose had said in an interview on Plustv Africa that despite being a PDP member, he would not support Obaseki’s re-election bid.

Reacting on Thursday while speaking with journalists, George said the former Ekiti State governor was on his own.

