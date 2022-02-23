APC not a threat to PDP in 2023 – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Wednesday the zoning arrangement adopted by the All Progressives Congress would not pose any threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

The APC announced on Tuesday it has agreed on a zoning formula for all the six geopolitical zones ahead of its national convention slated for next month.

The governor stated this during a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mohammed is one of the several individuals eyeing the PDP presidential ticket for next year’s election.

READ ALSO: 2023: Northern youths warn APC, PDP on old politicians

He said: “APC is not a threat to the PDP in 2023 because each party is trying to strategise, plan and organise. If they zone their ticket to the South, it is open to us to see how it will be to our advantage or if we zoning it to the North it will boost our chances next year.

“These are several things we are looking at, the leg works, the permutations and so and so forth. The goal is that whatever we are going to do will translate to success for us next year.”

