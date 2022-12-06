‘APC offended Christians in North with same faith ticket,’ says ex-water resources minister, Shagari

A former Minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shagari, said on Tuesday Christians in the Northern part of the country would reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

Shagari, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

He argued that the ruling party offended Christians in the region over its adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the election.

The ex-Sokoto State deputy governor insisted that the poor performance of the current administration in the last seven years would work against the APC in 2023.

He also condemned the outing of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Chatham House in London on Monday.

Shagari said: “The Christians in this country, especially in the North felt slighted, they felt insulted when APC decided to go with Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The APC has failed Nigerians in every aspect you can mention. The ruling party has failed Nigerians, particularly in the North where people are now kidnapped and ransoms paid.

“They simply think that both the Christians and the Muslims in this country are stupid. So, they decided to come out with the Muslim-Muslim ticket, thinking if they do that, everybody in the North-West, North-East, and the rest of Nigeria will jump at it.

“But Nigerians are wiser and know what they want. They want a government that will change their lives for the better.”

