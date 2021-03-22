APC offered 'too many options', Gbenga Daniel defends defection | Ripples Nigeria

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Monday said he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the ruling party offered “too many options”.

The former Ogun State Governor stated this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, alongside a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daniel said: “Why APC? There are too many options at the party. One thing is sure that we are going through health and economic challenges, we must do less of political contestations and give support.

“One thing that is for sure, is that the entire world is going through challenges that are global challenges, economic challenges, health challenges. And when you are in a situation like this, as I usually opined, we should do less of partisan contestation, all of us must come together to support whoever is in power.

“And what we have decided to do is to come and give our support to the president so that jointly, we can continuously navigate the country, that is what is relevant.”

