APC only brought misfortune to Nigeria ―Wike

Rivers State Governor, and presidential hopeful, Nyesom Wike, said on Monday that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had only brought Nigerians misfortune ever since it took over power in 2015.

Wike is one of the presidential aspirants under the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor, who stated this at the PDP secretariat at Allagbaka, Akure, the Ondo State capital, while seeking the support of delegates of the party, added that the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari had succeeded in dividing the country.

He stressed that only a fearless leader could take the country out of its present troubles.

Wike said: “I am here to make myself available to you that I want to win the presidential election of this country in 2023. I have a chance of winning the presidential election for the PDP.

“Nigeria needs a fearless leader. Nigeria had never been divided like this as a country. No good news has come from the government of the APC. The only good news we have from APC is killings here, killings there every day.

“Let no one deceive you, for being a businessman does not make you a good president. I started from the grassroots.”

Responding, the State Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Fatai Adams, stated that only the party had what it takes to address the challenges faced by the country.

