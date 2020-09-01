APC panel unveils lists of aspirants cleared for bye-elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for the bye-elections in the country on Tuesday released the names of aspirants cleared for the September 3 primaries in various states.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct bye-elections into the National and State Assemblies in Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Imo, Kogi, Lagos, Plateau, and Zamfara States on October 31.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement titled: “Legislative By-Elections: APC Screening Committees Clear All Aspirants for September 3 Primary Election in Abuja.”

The statement read: “Ahead of the October 31 concurrent legislative by-elections scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress Screening Committees have cleared all aspirants who purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Party’s Primary Election scheduled for Thursday 3rd, September, 2020.

“Recall that Legislative by-elections will be conducted across eight states of the federation as follows: Bayelsa Central Senatorial District Election, Bayelsa State, Bayelsa West Senatorial District Election, Bayelsa State, Nganzai State Constituency Borno, Borno State, Bayo State Constituency, Borno State.

“Others are Cross River North Senatorial District, Cross River State, Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State, Imo North Senatorial District, Imo State, Lagos East Senatorial District, Lagos State, Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos State, Plateau South Senatorial District, Plateau State, Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State and Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State.”

The cleared aspirants are:

Imo North: Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume, Hon. Mathew Omegara, Achonu Athanasius Nneji, Uchendu Maric Chijioke, Ibezim Chukwuma Frank, Uwajumogu Edith Chidinma, Uchenna Onyeiwu Ubah, Okoro Eze Joachim, Nwachukwu Bright Uchenna, Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke and Ihim Iheanacho (Acho) Celestine.

Cross River North: Ochicha Odey Anthony, Joe Odey Anthony (SAN), Harry Godwin Odey, Prof. Zana Itiunbe Akpagu and Fidelis Ebi Egoro.

Obudu State Constituency, Cross River: Dr. Agbor Godwin Adase.

Bayelsa West: Capt. Mathew Karimo, Hon. Omonikeke Kemelayefa and Ebebi Peremobowei.

Bayelsa Central: Barr. Festus Dauniebi Sunday, Abel Ebifemowei, Timipa Tiwei Orunimigbe, Hon. Henry Daniel Ofongo and Godknows Bolaji Igali.

Plateau South: Prof. Doknan Danjuma Sheni, Nanvel Nimfel, Prof. Emmanuel Joseph Daniyang, Nora Ladi Daduut and Damian Dongnaán Shekarau.

Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos: Saheed Wasiu Obafemi.

Lagos East: Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru.

Nganzi State Constituency, Borno: Mohammed Ali Gajiradi.

Bayo State Constituency, Borno: Maigari M. Abare.

Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara: Hon. Bello Dankande Gamji, Lawali Isa, Saídu Dan Bala and Sani Mohammed Yar’kofogi.

Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi: Mathew Omachonu Eguche, Patrick Obwu Abah, Joseph Enemona, Jerry Omaiwala, Moses Emmanuel Commander, Atule Egbunu, and Ogwu Harry Uba.

