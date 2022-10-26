APC PCC demands apology from Gov Obaseki over comments that Nigeria will disintegrate if APC wins in 2023

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has requested that Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, apologize to Nigerians for his remark which it tagged as divisive.

Festus Keyamo, spokesman for the APC Campaign Council, made the pronouncement through a statement titled, “Obaseki Break-up Statement: A Study In Sheer Hypocrisy.”

Earlier, Obaseki had issued a warning that if the APC’s Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins the presidency in 2023, Nigeria would entirely collapse.

The governor, who made the remark on Monday at the launch of the PDP’s Edo State Campaign Management Council, noted that the country’s debt profile under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had reached N60 trillion.

He also claimed that no administration had ever damaged Nigeria to the extent that the APC government had.

However, Keyamo pointed out that Obaseki was simply reiterating the divisive rhetoric of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Obaseki’s party.

The statement reads, “We read with utter amusement the outburst of the Governor of Edo State claiming Nigeria will break up if the APC wins the Presidential election. This is coming from a Governor who turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to the outrageous and divisive statement made by his presidential candidate in Kaduna a few days ago calling for Northerners not to vote for Yoruba or Igbo candidates.

“This is also coming from a Governor who has so far callously, heartlessly, and undemocratically “broken up” his own State by denying many constituencies of adequate representation in the Edo State House of Assembly by denying the members of their right to take their seats, even though the members were duly elected.

“By making this abhorrent statement, Obaseki has clearly shown that he must be one of the elements within his Party not only misleading his candidate and party but also enabling them towards inevitable electoral doom. This is to our delight, but we worry that if elected, they will inflict the same divisive spirit on our country as a whole.

“We are shocked by the shallowness of thinking, the sheer temerity, and the obfuscating arrogance that pushed Governor Godwin Obaseki to make such an outrageous statement against the APC. We call on Governor Obaseki to apologize to the people of Edo State, to the people of the Southern region, and to Nigerians as a whole for making such an insensitive and reckless statement in the face of PDP’s insensitivity to the principle of power rotation in the country.”

