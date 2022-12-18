APC PCC lists PDP’s many ‘sins’

The Media and Publicity Director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday branded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party of looters that should not be contesting in the forthcoming election.

He also made a list of things he said the opposition did wrong during its 16-year reign in Nigeria.

This was as he alleged defamation by PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as 2023 race beckons.

Atiku had in his campaign outing branded the ruling party as an unmitigated disaster that should not be trusted with power next year.

However, in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, he insisted the opposition party could not rewrite its ugly past.

Onanuga attributed the Boko Haram insurgency to the bad leadership exhibited by the opposition party throughout its 16-year reign.

He claimed the ruling party had done incredibly over the last eight years to correct the anomalies inherited from the opposition.

The statement reads in part: “Let us not forget that for six years, the PDP allowed the insurgents to declare a Caliphate on our soil, controlling 17 local governments in Borno State and four in Adamawa, making Atiku unable to go to Jada, his hometown.

“Let us not forget that the PDP left our infrastructure decrepit, highways impassable after allotted money to contractors had been shared by party stalwarts. Let us not forget that this party now posing as recovery agents had already grounded our country and made our economy comatose before Buhari took over on May 29, 2015.

“Let us not forget that the two poorest states in our country, Sokoto and Bayelsa are states being governed by the PDP in the last 8 years. In the past seven and a half years, the Buhari government has been trying to clear the mess left by the PDP predecessors. Despite the challenges faced on the economic front, among which is dwindling revenue exacerbated by oil theft, the government has been able to showcase many game changing projects.

“One of them which temporarily opened on December 15, is the Second Niger Bridge. The PDP promised the South East states and Ifeanyi Okowa’s Delta State that it would do the bridge. For 16 years, the party made one empty promise after another. Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 decided to take on the project. He awarded it all over again and in record time, the 1.6 kilometres long bridge is ready.”

