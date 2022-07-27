‘APC, PDP can’t stop our march to victory in 2023,’ Labour Party declares

The Labour Party declared on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are not formidable enough to stop its victory in the 2023 general elections.

The party’s National Vice Chairman, North-East, Alhaji Alkali Ibrahim, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Bauchi.

He said the party has suddenly become a beautiful bride which Nigerians have now identified with.

He boasted that the membership of the LP was growing each day with Nigerians from all walks of life jostling to join the party.

On the LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the Vice Chairman said Nigerians have now come to terms with the fact that the country needs a positive change with the ex-Anambra governor at the centre of it all.

He then charged members of the party in Bauchi State to engage in serious mobilization of Nigerians before the elections.

The party’s Deputy National Secretary, Prince Kennedy Chigozie, who was also at the meeting, said: “Though our party is not built on giving money, that does not mean that we will just fold our arms till the election. We will mobilize, get campaign materials and facilitate the programs.

“As a political party, we are ready to go shoulder to shoulder with those who call themselves bigger parties. At the end of the general elections, they will lick their wounds while we will be celebrating a sweet victory.”

