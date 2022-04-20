APC, PDP coalitions of unrepentant oppressors —Sowore

Human rights activist and presidential aspirant on the platform of African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, has hinted at the disastrous roles of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of the country.

He said that the two parties are constituted of corrupt people who have no smidgen of interest in the betterment of Nigeria.

Sowore, who featured in the Other News interview series with Okey Bakassi on Tuesday, described Buhari’s administration as a collosal failure, adding that it was no different from the opposition party throughout its sixteen years in power.

He wooed Nigerians on the need to consider voting a new party in 2023, adding that the two mega parties were devoid of plans strong enough to lead Nigeria out of its present gloomy situation.

“Ideologies in APC and PDP are not tilted towards the welfarism of the Nigerian public. And I don’t want to join third force in order not to pollute my ideas. For over fifty years, the country has been borrowing ideologies, and these haven’t yielded anything because Nigeria doesn’t have people who can operate in the interest of Nigerians.

“So to go and join these coalitions when I already have the coalitions of the oppressed, the unemployed, the abandoned and people who have been cheated over the years, it won’t change anything. People in these parties don’t share the core beliefs of political parties moved by the progress of the country”, he added.

Speaking on the presidential pardon granted to the duo of ex-governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, Sowore said Buhari’s anti-corruption fight was a means to fight others and an exercise in corruption and futility.

He urged Nigerians to be cognizant of what Nigeria needs to forge ahead as a country, adding that 2023 is another great opportunity for them to decide its fate.

