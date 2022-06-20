APC, PDP different names, but same devilish philosophy —Aisha Yesufu

Critic of Muhammadu Buhari government, Aisha Yesufu, has accused Nigerian politicians of taking the country to the brink with their misgovernance.

The human rights activist, who advised Nigerians to focus on their shared problems in the interest of the country, scoffed at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement on Monday.

She said the onslaught on the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) by the members of the dominant parties was meant to deflect the attention of Nigerians from important issues.

She therefore urged Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing registration of voters to secure their PVCs and fight against the enemies of the country.

Read also:Aisha Yesufu cautions Nigerians against fighting for politicians

“APC and PDP are just different in names, they are united in the same devilish philosophy. They are attacking supporters of Peter Obi in order to derail Nigerians from taking decisive steps. That’s why they’re not fighting themselves. They are similar in all ways.

“When they say you should not waste your votes, it’s deceitful advice. You should not waste your lives by allowing your votes to be wasted. I would rather waste my vote than allowing my life to be wasted. If any of PDP or APC members ask you not to waste your votes, ask them what they did with your votes in 2019.

“Take charge, Nigerians. It’s your rights to vote wisely. Get your PVCs. These leaders don’t care. Now is the time to change our situations for the better. Don’t be deceived.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now