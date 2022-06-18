APC, PDP lack ideology to move Nigeria forward —Abaribe

Former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has lamented the hemorrhage of due process evident in both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker, who featured on an Arise TV interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria on Saturday, said both political parties were devoid of ideologies capable of driving Nigeria forward.

He added that the parties were both characterised by morally-challenging realities at variance with the interests of the Nigerian public.

Abaribe dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) having failed to secure Abia South senatorial ticket as a result of what he described as electoral irregularities.

Read also:Abaribe tenders official notice of movement to APGA

He justified his defection on the basis of the alleged lack of justice and fairness exhibited by his former party.

“I am disappointed that our politics here is riddled with a lot of errors. The country has been able to nurture hegemonic cliques inhabited by the two dominant parties in the country. We have to break the chain of hegemony in order to make Nigeria work. The country lags behind due to the politics of godfatherism.

“What happened in Abia was indicative of the Nigeria’s deep political problem. I refuse to accept whatever goes. Abia primaries didn’t follow the provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act. No due process at all”, he said

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now