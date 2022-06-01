APC, PDP no longer relevant in Nigeria – Okupe

The Director-General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign organisation, Doyin Okupe, said on Wednesday the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expired and would be voted out in 2023.

Okupe disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with leaders and members of the Labour Party in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He noted that both parties have no bearing on what Nigerians are looking for.

Okupe’s principal quit the PDP on May 25, just a few days to the party’s presidential primary.

He later joined the Labour Party where he secured the party’s presidential ticket.

He said: “The PDP was a veritable party that was put together by our elders and leaders. Those who came yesterday and said rotation does not matter undermine the very essence of the existence of the PDP. The moment they took that step, the PDP stepped out of line of fortune, of future, of victory because it has become suddenly unrighteous and unjust.

“There is no unrighteous and unjust pillar that will stand. The PDP was a good platform, but it has expired. The APC was never a good platform, it is of no consequence. The two parties are out, these two parties have expired, they have no relevance to the new things that Nigerians and the youths are looking for.

“Labour Party in the scheme of things is still a very small party, but we are not unaware of that before we moved here. But the Labour Party is a sleeping giant.

“The potential electorate reservoir of Labour Party is more than three times the membership of APC and PDP put together. NLC, TUC, NURTW, market women, professional bodies, students are all part of Labour Party.

“The NLC has a membership of about 5 million, the TUC has a membership of about 8 to 10 million, the number of students registered in the Federal universities is about 2.5 million, those who are not in the Federal universities are about 6.7 million, when you add all that together, you are looking at about 20 reserved voters that have direct affiliation with Labour Party.

“Our strategy will be to reawake the Nigerian workers. Nigeria is going to see something it has not seen before, we will beat APC and PDP pants down.”

