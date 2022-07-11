APC, PDP Siamese twins of bad governance — Ezekwesili

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for almost leading the country to peril.

Oby’s criticism came on the backdrop of decisions taken by the two parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The PDP came under criticism from Nigerians for abandoning the zoning principle ahead of its presidential primary held on May 28 while the decision of the ruling party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim has attracted backlash from the bemused citizens.

In a series of posts on her Twitter handle on Monday, the outspoken ex-minister slammed the two parties for mismanaging country’s the diversity.

She also accused them of trivializing the sensitivities of the people with their self-centered decisions.

Ezekwesili wrote: “Those who squandered what remained of Nigeria’s management of our diversity and social capital cannot be expected to care about the sensitivities every reasonable mind knows to be critical in stabilizing our fractured polity. The Siamese twins of bad governance never disappoint.”

