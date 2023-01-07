‘APC, PDP structures crippled Nigeria,’ Peter Obi declares at Labour Party’s rally

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday charged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election.

The former Anambra State governor made the call at his party’s presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, Osun State.

Obi, who taunted the two major political parties, insisted that their structures had kept Nigeria in its present challenges.

He said: “Nigerians are hungry and youths have no job. It is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today. All these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structures. But these structures have crippled Nigeria. I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month.

“We are going to secure and unite Nigeria. We want Nigeria to be proud of being a Nigerian. We will deliver a secured Nigeria. We don’t want Nigerians to be in the IDP camp, we don’t want you to be a slave in your own country.

“We are going to govern this country with fear of God. We will give you jobs. We will change Nigeria from a consuming country to a producing country. These people kept on bragging that they have structures. Yet, they are not doing anything. They are not producing anything in this state and youths are unemployed. We will change these challenges.”

